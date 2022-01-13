Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Raised to C$118.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$113.00 to C$118.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TIH. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$121.39.

TIH traded up C$0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$110.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,964. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$111.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$108.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21. The firm has a market cap of C$9.15 billion and a PE ratio of 29.08. Toromont Industries has a one year low of C$85.68 and a one year high of C$115.23.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$997.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.06 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 4.4999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.50, for a total transaction of C$112,500.00. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.25, for a total transaction of C$566,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$234,427.50. Insiders have sold 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $767,660 over the last ninety days.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

