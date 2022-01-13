Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 86.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,683 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.0% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 5.0% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $4,690,392.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $16,443,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 841,679 shares of company stock worth $39,104,332. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DKNG stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.04. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. The business had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

