Toronto Dominion Bank Buys New Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 49,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 1,301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $842,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 17,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $1,066,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,634 shares of company stock worth $13,560,818. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

Jabil stock opened at $70.25 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.80. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

