Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 164.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $63.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.77 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.14.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.