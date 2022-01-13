Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BG. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,686,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,945,000 after purchasing an additional 436,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,304,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,284,000 after purchasing an additional 368,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bunge by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,543,000 after buying an additional 301,718 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Bunge by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,591,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,428,000 after buying an additional 288,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 35,055 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total transaction of $3,095,356.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $98.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $99.62. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

BG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.89.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

