Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.47 Million Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PODD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Insulet by 20.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Insulet in the second quarter valued at $303,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in Insulet by 24.9% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Insulet in the second quarter valued at $297,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. upped their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.90.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $242.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -539.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $280.05 and its 200-day moving average is $285.75. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $218.28 and a one year high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

