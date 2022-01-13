Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2 Million Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 736,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,915,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 247,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMRN opened at $88.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,101.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $92.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,239 shares of company stock valued at $828,680. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.76.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

