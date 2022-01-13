Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 2,125 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,052 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Cognex by 155.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 33.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 185.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Cognex by 22.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cognex news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $73.71 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $69.35 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day moving average is $82.81.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

CGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

