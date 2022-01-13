Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 479 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $68,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BG. Barclays lifted their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bunge from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.89.

Bunge stock opened at $98.57 on Thursday. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.90.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.