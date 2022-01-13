TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.21

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.21 and last traded at $56.03, with a volume of 2395583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.71.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

The company has a market cap of $148.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.89 and its 200 day moving average is $47.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $54.73 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.551 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

