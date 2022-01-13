Traders Buy High Volume of Amphenol Call Options (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,234 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 851% compared to the average daily volume of 340 call options.

Shares of APH stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.70. The company had a trading volume of 34,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.45. Amphenol has a one year low of $58.58 and a one year high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APH. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $494,085,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 5,807.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,958,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,392 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 17.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,152,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,182 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 43.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,221,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $309,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amphenol by 5.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,233,000 after purchasing an additional 966,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

