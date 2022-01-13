Traders Buy High Volume of TC Energy Put Options (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 16,157 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,446% compared to the average daily volume of 1,045 put options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRP opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.6986 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.26%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

