Traders Buy Large Volume of Forte Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 30,205 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the average volume of 1,713 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBRX. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $7.26.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.25). Equities analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

