Traders Purchase High Volume of U.S. Global Investors Call Options (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,303 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 820% compared to the average volume of 359 call options.
NASDAQ:GROW opened at $5.81 on Thursday. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
