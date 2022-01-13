Traders Purchase High Volume of U.S. Global Investors Call Options (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,303 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 820% compared to the average volume of 359 call options.

NASDAQ:GROW opened at $5.81 on Thursday. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.