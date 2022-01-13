Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $201.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Trane Technologies' shares have outperformed the industry in the past year, partly due to better-than-expected earnings performance in four of the last five quarters. The company remains focused on improving the quality of its products and services and operating efficiencies to achieve sustained improvement in earnings and cash flow. It prioritizes improving its business operating system and innovation through business transformation initiatives and prudent investments. Trane has a track record of repurchasing shares and paying dividends consistently. On the flip side, product and service diversity puts Trane in the face of fierce competition in terms of price, quantity, delivery, service, support, technology and innovation. The company’s business experiences seasonal fluctuations in revenues. A debt-laden balance sheet remains a concern.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TT. Mizuho began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research cut Trane Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.79.

TT opened at $195.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $137.98 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.40.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

