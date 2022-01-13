TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at Scotiabank

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RNW. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.55.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

Shares of TSE RNW opened at C$17.07 on Wednesday. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$16.01 and a twelve month high of C$22.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$97.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.25%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.