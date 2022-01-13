TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Holdings Boosted by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $34,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in TransUnion by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in TransUnion by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion stock opened at $111.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.11 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

In other TransUnion news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,812. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

