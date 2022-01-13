Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CFO Laura Clague Sells 7,500 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CFO Laura Clague sold 7,500 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $205,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $26.76 on Thursday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.44.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TVTX shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.