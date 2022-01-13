Tredje AP fonden Buys 6,000 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $27,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,213,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,910,000 after purchasing an additional 28,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEP traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $174.16. 52,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,437,991. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $175.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

