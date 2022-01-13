Tredje AP fonden Buys 75,000 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $19,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after buying an additional 59,611 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $8,692,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,585,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 71,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,843,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -90.00%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

