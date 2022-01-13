Tredje AP fonden Buys 93,000 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,498 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 93,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in NIKE were worth $24,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,166,888,000 after purchasing an additional 483,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,553,435,000 after purchasing an additional 217,552 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,146,330,000 after acquiring an additional 399,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.45.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $151.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713,526. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $239.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.11 and a 200-day moving average of $163.49.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,126 shares of company stock worth $26,623,747 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

