Tredje AP fonden Buys Shares of 100,000 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,700,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 78,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.87.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $188.31. 311,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,958,417. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.21 and a 200 day moving average of $153.01. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

