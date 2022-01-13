Tredje AP fonden Purchases Shares of 81,530 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 81,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,651,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 145,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 135,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,093,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Caterpillar by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 117,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $225.19. 47,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,875,051. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.34 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.89.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

