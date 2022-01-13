Tredje AP fonden Sells 16,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 211,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.2% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in PayPal were worth $55,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Amundi bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 224.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of PayPal by 29.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,856,000 after purchasing an additional 929,438 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $185.58. 204,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,911,123. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.40 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.10 and a 200-day moving average of $247.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.08.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

