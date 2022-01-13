Tredje AP fonden Trims Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.8% of Tredje AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $38,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $61.72. The stock had a trading volume of 145,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,924,636. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $260.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

