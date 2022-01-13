Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Given New SEK 251 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from SEK 245 to SEK 251 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TBABF opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. Trelleborg AB has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average is $23.15.

Get Trelleborg AB (publ) alerts:

Trelleborg AB (publ) Company Profile

Trelleborg AB engages in the development of polymer technology system. It operates through the following segments: Trelleborg Coated Systems, Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Offshore & Construction, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions and Trelleborg Wheel Systems. The Trelleborg Coated Systems segment provides engineered solutions that focus on the sealing, protection, and safety of investments, process and people in demanding environments.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.