Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Given New SEK 251 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from SEK 245 to SEK 251 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TBABF opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. Trelleborg AB has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average is $23.15.
Trelleborg AB (publ) Company Profile
