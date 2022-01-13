Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tricida from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Tricida stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88. Tricida has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $449.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tricida will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Tricida news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 10,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $81,346.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $758,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,669 shares of company stock worth $1,126,141 over the last ninety days. 47.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Tricida in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tricida in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Tricida in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tricida by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

