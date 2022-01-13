Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.06.

TRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of TRN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.59. The stock had a trading volume of 679,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,123. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -129.23%.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $68,676,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 233.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 42,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

