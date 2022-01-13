Triumph Bancorp (TBK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $103.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.66 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Triumph Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TBK opened at $115.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.89. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $55.31 and a 52 week high of $136.01.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.61.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $1,965,187.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $932,939.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,898 shares of company stock worth $4,954,249. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

