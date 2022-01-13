Truefg LLC Makes New Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Truefg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after buying an additional 14,692 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Upstart by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.36.

In other news, Director Hilliard C. Terry III sold 60,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $15,069,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.02, for a total value of $4,124,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,852,866 shares of company stock worth $409,504,004. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UPST traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093,708. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.69. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.71.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. On average, analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

