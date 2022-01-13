Truefg LLC Purchases 20,340 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Truefg LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Truefg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Truefg LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.62. 48,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,928. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.24.

