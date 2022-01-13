Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Position Increased by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 93.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $34,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $110,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.18.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $66.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $66.35. The company has a market capitalization of $88.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

