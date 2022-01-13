Truist Financial Corp Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 583,898 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,232 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 76,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

BBVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.23.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.