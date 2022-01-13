Truist Financial Corp Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Chemours were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Chemours by 2.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,036,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $697,259,000 after acquiring an additional 541,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chemours by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,973,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,875,000 after purchasing an additional 337,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chemours by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345,201 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Chemours by 27.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,734,000 after buying an additional 918,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its stake in Chemours by 4.5% in the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,331,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,139,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemours news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $294,009.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890 in the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CC opened at $35.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.89. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average is $32.06.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

