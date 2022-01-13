Truist Financial Corp Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 20.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,178 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter worth $81,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter worth $86,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE opened at $59.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day moving average is $53.35. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $60.19.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

