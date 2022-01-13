Truist Financial Corp Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,526 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.83.

NYSE RBA opened at $61.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $76.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.29.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.36%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

