Truist Financial Corp Purchases 8,078 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in StepStone Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in StepStone Group by 79.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at $210,000.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

In other StepStone Group news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 66,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,447,576.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,330,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $68,951,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,187,962 shares of company stock valued at $111,435,942. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

StepStone Group stock opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.48. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $55.19.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.32 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.