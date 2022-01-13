Truist Financial Corp Purchases 9,292 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 203.5% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,767,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,385 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 55,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 193.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 225,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 148,960 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

NYSE:NNN opened at $46.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.22%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

