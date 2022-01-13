Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,019 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 309,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,373,000 after purchasing an additional 129,500 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 168,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,533,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after buying an additional 883,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 522,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,140,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $7,808,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $182,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,177 shares of company stock worth $29,108,265. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.07.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $170.18 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.62, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

