Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Roxland now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GPK. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.22.

GPK stock opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.18. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $21.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

