Truist Securities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securities lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry Global Group in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst M. Roxland now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.76. Truist Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BERY. UBS Group lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Shares of NYSE BERY traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.41. The stock had a trading volume of 12,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,094. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.41. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,995,580. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

