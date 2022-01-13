Truist Securities Raises AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target to $116.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price target lifted by Truist Securities from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.06.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $84.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.91. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $116.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In related news, CAO Elena Arutunian sold 100,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $8,051,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Andrew Karam sold 2,800 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $280,812.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,205,026 shares of company stock worth $752,660,657 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $102,000. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

