Truist Securities Trims VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Target Price to $35.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Truist Securities from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VICI. Truist dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.68.

NYSE VICI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.76. 41,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,189,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $33.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,718 shares of company stock worth $477,311. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 333.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372,190 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 389.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,922,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099,650 shares during the period.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

