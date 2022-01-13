Truist Trims Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Target Price to $85.00

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Truist from $110.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.50% from the stock’s current price.
SGMS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.
Scientific Games stock opened at $62.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.99 and a 200-day moving average of $71.15. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $36.89 and a 52 week high of $90.20.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,815,000 after buying an additional 1,487,919 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 9,296,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,291,000 after buying an additional 32,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,094,000 after buying an additional 1,020,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,996,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,163,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Scientific Games
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.