Truist Trims Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Target Price to $85.00

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Truist from $110.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.50% from the stock’s current price.

SGMS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Scientific Games stock opened at $62.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.99 and a 200-day moving average of $71.15. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $36.89 and a 52 week high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,815,000 after buying an additional 1,487,919 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 9,296,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,291,000 after buying an additional 32,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,094,000 after buying an additional 1,020,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,996,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,163,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

