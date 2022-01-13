Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Receives GBX 59.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 61.50 ($0.83).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TLW. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.88) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tullow Oil to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 62 ($0.84) to GBX 79 ($1.07) in a research report on Friday, December 10th. boosted their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.95) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.81) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.75) to GBX 65 ($0.88) in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Sheila Khama purchased 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £3,393.60 ($4,606.49).

Shares of Tullow Oil stock traded down GBX 0.16 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 52.86 ($0.72). The company had a trading volume of 4,621,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,110,025. The firm has a market capitalization of £756.79 million and a P/E ratio of 5.17. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 22.61 ($0.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 45.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.09.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

