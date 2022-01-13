TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF) Hits New 12-Month High at $117.00

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 117 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.57), with a volume of 328468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.50 ($1.58).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 114.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 112.55.

About TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF)

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

