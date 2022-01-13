Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal Sells 5,000 Shares

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TWTR opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of -167.70 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 47,657 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 44,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,881,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

