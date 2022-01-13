Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal Sells 5,000 Shares

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of TWTR opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of -167.70 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $80.75.
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
