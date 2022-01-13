Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.48 and last traded at $12.48. Approximately 1,484 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 307,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TYRA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences Inc will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth $127,289,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,228,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,814,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $22,844,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth $17,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

