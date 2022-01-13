UBS Group Increases Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $250.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $236.89.

CAT stock opened at $222.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.00. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $179.34 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

