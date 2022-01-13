UBS Group Lowers International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) to Sell

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $124.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $136.00. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $133.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $119.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.04. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.